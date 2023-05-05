Portuguese restaurant chain Seventh Brunch expands with a second location in Cascais, plans for global expansion

Seventh Brunch, a popular restaurant chain founded by Brazilian-Italian entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato, has opened its second location in Cascais. The restaurant chain, known for its relaxed and creative atmosphere, has quickly gained popularity in Lisbon and is now expanding globally, with plans to open in the United States by the end of 2024.

Seventh Brunch, a Portuguese restaurant chain founded by Brazilian-Italian entrepreneur Eduardo Volpato, has expanded with its second location in Cascais. Seventh Brunch opened its doors in the Chiado district of Lisbon in 2022, quickly gaining popularity and taking top spots in TripAdvisor rankings. The restaurant chain stands out for its relaxed and creative atmosphere. It has décor elements like padlocks with couples' names, neon signs with motivational phrases, and small decorations that allude to different countries and generations. The restaurants also play songs from the 60s to the 90s, creating a nostalgic atmosphere that resonates with customers.

While Seventh Brunch takes inspiration from Christian beliefs, it is open to people of all faiths and backgrounds. Its name is derived from the number seven, which is mentioned in the Bible several times and refers to the seventh day God rested after creating the world. Eduardo Volpato believes that food made with love nourishes the body and soul, and all employees are expected to adhere to the Seventh Manifesto.

It has become a popular meeting place for Portuguese influencers, artists, and journalists due to its unique ambiance. With the new location in Cascais, Seventh Brunch is one step closer to realizing its expansion plans. The third unit is built near Avenida da Liberdade, also in Lisbon. The restaurant chain's success has led to plans for further expansion, with the United States being the next target market, expected to launch by the end of 2024.

Volpato, who has a background in private security, marketing, personal development, writing, and philanthropy, moved to Lisbon in 2021 with his family due to safety concerns in Brazil. He fell in love with Portugal and its people and decided to create something combining his entrepreneurial spirit, Christian faith, and passion for gastronomy. Seventh Brunch resulted from his vision, offering customers a unique and enjoyable dining experience.

“We came here on a local’s recommendation and were not disappointed. Our server Clara was pleasant and made us feel welcome. The food was amazing. I had the Lisbon breakfast while my wife had the English. We enjoyed sharing. We will be back.” - John O.

Seventh Brunch's success has been recognized by customers and TripAdvisor rankings, where it has maintained top positions in the cities where it is located. The restaurant chain's approach to creating a relaxing and creative atmosphere has proved to be a winning formula, attracting customers from different backgrounds and generations. As Seventh Brunch expands globally, it will become a popular destination for brunch lovers and those seeking a unique dining experience.

Media Contact

Seventh Brunch

Rute Granado

Portugal