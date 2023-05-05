Smart Technologies® empowers businesses with state-of-the-art IT solutions and comprehensive services

A leading provider of managed print and document management services, Smart Technologies®, is committed to simplifying business processes and maximizing productivity by aligning people, machines, and technology. With a comprehensive range of services and partnerships with major technology companies, Smart Technologies® offers the best available technology and service.

Smart Technologies® offers various solutions to help organizations improve performance and synchronize their technology infrastructure. These solutions include business process automation, managed IT services, business communication, and copy and print solutions. They provide different products and services, such as commercial printers and scanners, network & firewall devices, unified communication systems, and document management platforms.

Their service systems include full-service copier maintenance contracts, commercial copier leases, managed network services, and backup and disaster recovery solutions. Smart Technologies partners with several industry-leading companies, including Microsoft, Cisco, HP, Epson, and Ricoh.

By providing outstanding customer service and support for its trusted clients, Smart Technologies was recently recognized as one of the top 10 most promising enterprise content management solution providers among its peers by CIOReview (Link), an Enterprise Technology Magazine.

The values that guide the business are resourcefulness, reliability, outstanding customer service, and excellence in everything they do. Every team member focuses on solutions instead of problems and continually pushes toward the company’s shared goals.

Smart Technologies® is committed to bringing clients the highest quality of customer service and business solutions to fulfill the integrity of their brand, team, and corporate structure. The company offers a free business assessment to help businesses identify opportunities for improvement and develop customized plans to meet their specific needs.

