Rules Governing the Growing of Potatoes – 02.06.10

IDAPA 02.06.10

 

These rules are being presented for review and amendment consistent with the Governor’s Zero-Based Regulation (ZBR) Executive Order. The January 2022 Administrative Bulletin is available here

 

May 9, 2023 Meeting

May Strawman Draft

 

 

 

Meetings Scheduled

Tuesday, May 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. MT. 

Wednesday, May 31 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. MT. 

Wednesday, June 28 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT.

 

For questions, comments, or to sign-up for a meeting, please contact:

 

Lloyd Knight, Rules Review Coordinator

Idaho State Department of Agriculture

PO Box 7249

Boise, Idaho 83707

