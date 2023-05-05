MAINE, May 5 - Back to current news.

May 5, 2023

Attorney General's Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces Distribution of $141 Million Settlement to Millions of Low-Income Americans Deceived by TurboTax Owner Intuit

Consumers to Receive Checks in the Mail from Multistate Settlement Without Needing to File a Claim

AUGUSTA – Attorney General Aaron Frey today announced that consumers who were tricked by TurboTax’s owner Intuit into paying for free tax services will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement announced in May 2022. Approximately 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement. Maine will receive more than $740,000 for over 24,000 residents who were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return. Eligible consumers will be contacted by email about the settlement. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.

“This was a classic bait and switch that harmed Maine consumers – promises of free services lured Mainers in, but the company knew that the services consumers needed actually cost money,” said Attorney General Frey. “Citizens should be able to trust that advertisements mean exactly what they say, especially for services like tax filing that can be confusing and stressful. I’m pleased that consumers deceived by Intuit’s false advertising will begin receiving their financial compensation.”

Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program. Consumers who are eligible for a payment will be notified by email by the settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting. These consumers will receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.

The amount each consumer receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify. Most consumers are expected to receive between $29 and $30. For more information about who is covered by the settlement, and information about the settlement fund, please visit www.AGTurboTaxSettlement.com.

