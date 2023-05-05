Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,870 in the last 365 days.

Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) (NYSE/TSX: SII) announced today the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2023 (the “Meeting”). Sprott is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward in the Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2023 (the “Circular”) to its shareholders were approved.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

Sprott’s six (6) director nominees were elected:

Nominee Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent)
Ronald Dewhurst 98.427% 1.573%
Graham Birch 93.087% 6.913%
Whitney George 99.008% 0.992%
Barbara Connolly Keady 93.704% 6.296%
Judith O’Connell 94.289% 5.711%
Catherine Raw 98.677% 1.323%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of Sprott and the board of directors of Sprott was authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration and terms of engagement.

Votes For (percent): 99.630%

Votes Withheld (percent): 0.370%

Unallocated Awards Under the Employee Profit Sharing Plan for Non-U.S. Employees

The unallocated awards under the employee profit sharing plan for non-U.S. employees as more particularly described in the Circular were approved.

Votes For (percent): 58.197%

Votes Against (percent): 41.803%

Unallocated Awards Under the Equity Incentive Plan for U.S. Service Providers

The unallocated awards under the equity incentive plan for U.S. service providers as more particularly described in the Circular were approved.

Votes For (percent): 72.794%

Votes Against (percent): 27.206%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Sprott’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sprott

Sprott is a global leader in precious metal and energy transition investments. We are specialists. Our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York and Connecticut and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams
Managing Partner
Investor and Institutional Client Relations;
Head of Corporate Communications
(416) 943-4394
gwilliams@sprott.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more