CRN’s 2023 Women of the Channel Honors Several Egnyte Executives
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the following executives on its 2023 Women of the Channel list:
● Johnna Bowley, Vice President of Global Partner Sales
● Cristina Carretero, Head of Global Partner Marketing
● Jo Enders, Director of Global Partner Program Office
● Kim Salvatore, Director of Partner Sales
Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision leave a noticeable and commendable mark on the channel community.
“We are honored that Johnna, Cristina, Jo, and Kim have been named to CRN’s Women of the Channel list in recognition of their leadership and accomplishments,” said Stan Hansen, Chief Revenue Officer at Egnyte. “As Egnyte continues to double down on the channel, these four women have been instrumental in driving value for our partners and their customers.”
Together with Bowley, Carretero, Enders, and Salvatore, the Egnyte partner team has driven substantial growth for the company as partners face increasing demand to help their customers navigate complex regulatory compliance and data security challenges. Most recently, Egnyte was recognized in the 2023 CRN Storage 100 list for the Data Protection/Management/Resilience category.
Bowley, who was also named a CRN Channel Chief earlier this year, leads Egnyte’s global partner organization. Since joining Egnyte in 2022, she has accelerated the company’s go-to-market channel strategy and expanded the organization internally.
“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”
The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Egnyte
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
