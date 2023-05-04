Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in Dorchester

This two-family home is available for $400,000.

14 Holborn Street features two units. The upstairs and downstairs units of both homes feature two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The home features central air conditioning, a laundry hook-up, hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, a paved driveway, and an unfinished attic.

TO QUALIFY FOR THis property, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:

1 person, $78,550

2 persons, $89,750

3 persons, $100,950

4 persons, $112,150

5 persons, $121,150

6 persons, $130,100

BUYER WILL BE SELECTED BY LOTTERY. DEADLINE FOR LOTTERY APPLICATIONS IS JUNE 13, 2023.



APPLY FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES INITIATIVE

Homes are sold by lottery. Only qualified applicants may enter. The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 80% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.