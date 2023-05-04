Affordable Homeownership Opportunity in Dorchester
This two-family home is available for $475,000.
15R Holborn Street features two units. The upstairs and downstairs units of both homes feature two bedrooms and one bathroom.
The home features central air conditioning, a laundry hook-up, hardwood floors, a fenced in backyard, a paved driveway, and an unfinished attic.TO QUALIFY FOR THis property, YOUR ANNUAL INCOME MUST BE EQUAL TO OR LESS THAN:
- 1 person, $98,150
- 2 persons, $112,200
- 3 persons, $126,200
- 4 persons, $140,200
- 5 persons, $151,450
- 6 persons, $162,650
APPLY FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOMES INITIATIVE
Homes are sold by lottery. Only qualified applicants may enter. The property is deed-restricted; owner-occupancy requirements apply. Income and asset limitations apply. Income limits for qualified buyers are based on 100% Area Median Income Limits as defined by HUD. Please note: Persons with disabilities and those with limited English language proficiency are entitled to request a reasonable accommodation.