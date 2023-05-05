Foundation stone was laid for 1st residential quarter in Tugh village

The foundation stone for the first residential quarter in the village of Tugh of the Khojavand district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the quarter.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the residential quarter.

The residential quarter occupies a total area of nearly 99 hectares. The first phase will see the restoration of 24 historical houses and the construction of 95 houses for 1089 people.

The quarter will have a 360-seat school, a 50-seat kindergarten, shopping centers, a mosque, church, medical point, pharmacy, etc.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the first residential quarter in the village of Tugh.