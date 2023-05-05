Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev viewed restoration project of 360-seat school in Hadrut settlement

AZERBAIJAN, May 5 - 05 May 2023, 17:30

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the restoration project of a 360-seat secondary school in the Hadrut settlement.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the project.

The school covers an area of 1.9 hectares. The school will have 15 classrooms, a gym, assembly hall, canteen, library, military classroom, three laboratories and two computer labs.

