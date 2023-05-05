President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential quarter in the settlement of Hadrut.

The head of state was informed of the work to be done.

The first residential quarter will be comprised of 28 houses.

PMD Group LLC will be responsible for construction of houses in the investment zone for the private sector in the settlement of Hadrut.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the settlement of Hadrut.