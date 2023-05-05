Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of tourism development concept of Hadrut

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have been informed of the tourism development concept of the Hadrut settlement.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed that the State Tourism Agency first will restore and carry out landscaping works in the central quarter of the historical part of the settlement in order to develop tourism in Hadrut.

As part of the restoration and conservation works in the historical part of Hadrut, a temple belonging to the historical and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania and the three buildings next to it will be restored.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also informed about the Tourism Information Center.