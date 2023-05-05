Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,875 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of tourism development concept of Hadrut

AZERBAIJAN, May 5 - 05 May 2023, 17:50

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have been informed of the tourism development concept of the Hadrut settlement.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed that the State Tourism Agency first will restore and carry out landscaping works in the central quarter of the historical part of the settlement in order to develop tourism in Hadrut.

As part of the restoration and conservation works in the historical part of Hadrut, a temple belonging to the historical and cultural heritage of Caucasian Albania and the three buildings next to it will be restored.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were also informed about the Tourism Information Center.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of tourism development concept of Hadrut

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more