ICYMI: “We Should Have Done This Years Ago:” Governor Shapiro Touts Plans to Expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and Provide a Lifeline for Pennsylvanians in Erie

I’m looking forward to having a little more in my pocket” … “This blessing is a godsend. For most of us, it’s a mode of survival” … “The property tax and rent rebate program clearly has needed an update for a while” … “An issue my district cannot stop talking about”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro greeting community members. Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Erie West Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who are most in need – many of them seniors – to be able to stay in their homes. MAY 04, 2023 – ERIE, PA

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Erie West Senior Center to highlight his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania seniors, renters, and homeowners and help them stay in their homes as they face inflation and rising costs.

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal raises the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000, increases the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and ties the cap to increases in the cost of living. Under the Governor’s plan, nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians will qualify for the PTRR program and many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.

Read what Pennsylvanians are saying about Governor Shapiro's plan to expand the PTRR program.

Erie West Senior Center Member and Volunteer Jim Crosby: “I want to tell everybody how much the seniors are appreciating the rent rebate. I know a lot of the seniors are living in senior housing, and they’re living on minimum social security. So this gives us a little extra spending money once in a while. It helps with our co-pays, we can take the shuttle for non-emergency rides and go out shopping, go to different appointments we want to make. And it just so helpful. I really appreciate and I’m looking forward to having a little more in my pocket. I appreciate the Governor for coming here and representing us.”

Erie West Senior Center Member and Volunteer Kelly Minns: “I’d like to thank Governor Shapiro and other dignitaries for visiting us in Erie today. I’m used to being told that I make $25 over the allotted amount for most senior benefits, so I feel blessed to be given the privilege of receiving this once-a-year stipend. It’s a godsend that always comes at a perfect time. So whether I pay off a bill this year, get tires for my car, or just decide to treat myself to a nice dinner once a year, this blessing is a godsend. For most of us, it’s a mode of survival.”

Danny Jones, Greater Erie Community Action Committee CEO: “When you hear from people who are impacted by it, it makes a significant difference and a woman just told me the other day that she went over by $25 and because of that she could not get the $600 rebate, so she had to make some decisions on what bill to pay.”

Sen. Dan Laughlin: “The property tax and rent rebate program clearly has needed an update for a while. I can tell you that we need property tax relief for the seniors in this community, and really, frankly, across Pennsylvania. Many seniors are being forced out of their homes prematurely, simply because of taxes, so we need to address that on a broader scale as well. And I think we can get there. Governor Shapiro has been very reasonable to work with. I’ve expressed some of the issues that we have in Erie County, and he and I have been working on those issues together. And I look forward to working with him on this problem as well.”

Rep. Pat Harkins: “It’s been [Governor Shapiro] who has steered us in the right direction. He’s not letting us down right now. I expect bigger and brighter things from him going forward, but just to have these issues addressed for working people – put the money back in the working people’s pockets, put the money back in the seniors’ pockets, they’re the ones that spend it. They’re the ones that drive the economy. It’s something that we must address and we have to address. And as Senator Laughlin said, we work in a bipartisan fashion and manner on a lot of these things. And that’s how we get things done for people.”

Rep. Steve Samuelson: “I’m thrilled that Gov. Shapiro has made this a priority. We should have done this years ago.”

Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver said the possibility of an expansion was “an issue my district cannot stop talking about.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about Governor Shapiro's plan to keep Pennsylvanians in their homes.

