Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 8.2-km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway

AZERBAIJAN, May 5 - 05 May 2023, 18:15

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the 8.2-km section of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov briefed the head of state on the work done.

The 42km old road was shortened by 2.3 km and replaced with the new 39.7 km one.

Six bridges have been constructed over the four-lane highway with 18 bus stops set up.

The new highway will run through Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts and link some 20 residential areas including the settlement of Hadrut and city of Jabrayil.

