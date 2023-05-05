Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Pirahmadli of the Fuzuli district

AZERBAIJAN, May 5 - 05 May 2023, 18:35

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Pirahmadli of the Fuzuli district.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the works to be done in the village.

The total projected area of the Pirahmadli village is 178 hectares. A total of 565 houses will be built for 2,369 people in the village. The first phase will see the construction of 280 houses.

The village will have an administrative building, hotel, cafe, restaurant, mosque, pharmacy, 480-seat secondary school, two kindergartens, a community club, library, etc.

The construction work will be completed in November, 2025.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Pirahmadli.

