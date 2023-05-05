Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the progress of construction works carried out by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) in the Fuzuli residential complex

AZERBAIJAN, May 5 - 05 May 2023, 19:25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the progress of construction works carried out by the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) in the Fuzuli residential complex.

Chairman of the Board of the State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) Sadig Sadigov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the progress of construction works.

The residential complex, which occupies a total area of 8.9 hectares, consists of 38 buildings. A total of 846 apartments comprised of 318 two-room, 430 three-room and 98 four-room will be built in the residential complex. The construction of the residential complex will be completed by the end of 2023.

