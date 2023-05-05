President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the internal road-street network of the city of Fuzuli.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the network.

The total length of intracity roads is scheduled to be 87 km. The first phase will see the construction of 18.5 km road.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the internal road-street network of the city of Fuzuli.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the ongoing construction of the Children`s Center for the Development of Creativity named after Kurmangazy in the city of Fuzuli by BI Group Holding of Kazakhstan.