President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Fuzuli Digital Substation and Management Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC.

The foundation stone of the Digital Substation and Management Center was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 17, 2021.

