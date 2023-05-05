Ilham Aliyev viewed construction works in school being built in Fuzuli as gift on behalf of Uzbekistani people

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have examined the construction works in a 960-seat school being built in Fuzuli as a gift by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Uzbekistani people.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the progress of construction works.

The construction of the two-storey school, which occupies an area of three hectares, started last year, and will end this December. The school will have 40 classrooms, six labs, two computer labs, an assembly hall, gym, canteen, library and a football pitch.