The Number of Women Working in Technology is On the Decline

BOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a statistic that could cause some concern for the technology industry: the number of women working in tech has slowly been declining the past several years. In fact, according to data from Accenture, half of the women who enter this industry drop out by the age of 35. The main reason cited in this study is the lack of inclusivity for women in the industry. This issue spreads to students as well. According to Women in Stem, only 26% of STEM students are female. That number has stalled for the past eight years.This is an issue that Jennifer Robertson, CEO of Red Maple Software company, knows very well. It is one reason she left her corporate job more than 25 years ago to forge her own path in the technology space, as founder and owner of Red Maple. As a young woman working in the industry in the mid 1990’s, she herself experienced gender inequality. Despite the fact she invested her own money in more training and certifications to improve her skills, she still earned less and was required to do more work – 37% more than her male counterparts.She decided she’d had enough and in 1997 she created her own pathway to success with Red Maple, a Texas-based software company that specializes in developing turnkey solutions to expand the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics365 for Finance and Operations and Microsoft Dynamics AX. Red Maple has worked with more than 500 companies around the globe.Robertson said while owning her own company has improved her career situation and opportunities, she still faces bias at times when male clients will downplay her abilities. Despite this, she continues to rise to the challenge. When it comes to the next generation entering the technology field, Robertson says there are a few key things that could greatly improve the chances of success whether working for a company or starting a business.1. Self-Confidence – Know your worth and ability and stand firm in it. This will allow you to grow a strong company or career and to defend yourself when someone underestimates you.2. Keep Learning – even if it’s on your dime – Technology is continually evolving and changing, so you should as well. Continue to train and learn about your industry.3. Resilience – This relates to number one. Any male-dominated field can be challenging for women, but especially technology and STEM. Be resilient and don’t let a naysayer keep you from building the career you want and deserve.4. Power in Numbers – Support other women, whether your peers, your superiors or someone younger than you who is just starting out. Women are stronger and more successful when they work together. Look for opportunities to network with other women as well.Robertson is a trailblazer herself. At age 25, she was one of the first and few women at the time to earn a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer. She was also part of the founding Accpac Advisory Council to help the management team with product direction, where she was one of only two women and the youngest member on the board.For more information about Red Maple, visit www.redmaple.com

