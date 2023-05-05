US16 guardrail replacement project begins May 12 in Ten Sleep Canyon

A Wyoming Department of Transportation project to remove and replace US16 guardrail is scheduled to begin May 12 east of Ten Sleep.

S&L Industrial of Cowley is the prime contractor on the $648,397 project to remove and replace guardrail between mileposts 34.0 and 35.5 in Ten Sleep Canyon, beginning about eight miles east of Ten Sleep.

"The project's intent is to upgrade to steel posts and meet guardrail height standards for additional safety," said WYDOT project engineer Andy Freeman of Basin. "This project is anticipated to take about six weeks to complete. One-way traffic will be maintained during this period and controlled with flaggers, and motorists should expect delays."

Freeman said a 12-foot width restriction is in place for the guardrail replacement project.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the Ten Sleep Canyon guardrail project to S&L Industrial in November 2022. Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2023.

Questions about this news release may be directed to WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.