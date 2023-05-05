Submit Release
California Supreme Court to Have ‘Last Word’ on Viking River

The California Supreme Court will soon hear oral argument on the much-anticipated Adolph (Erik) v. Uber Technologies, Inc., (Uber), accepting Justice Sotomayor’s invitation in Viking River Cruises to have the “last word” on whether an employee forced to arbitrate their individual Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claims maintains statutory standing to pursue PAGA claims on a representative basis within the court system, based on violations other employees suffered. See Viking River Cruises v. Moriana, 142 S. Ct. 1906, 1925 (2022) (Sotomayor, J. concurring). Oral argument is scheduled for May 9, 2023.

