Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on May 16 and June 13, 2023

MARYLAND, May 5 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 5, 2023

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is May 15 at 2 p.m.

Special Appropriation to the FY23 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools, $4,973,500 for the Education Support Professionals (ESP) - Bonus (Source of Funds: State Grant).

Executive Regulation 2-23, Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program (“SBIR/STTR Program”) - Amendments.

Expedited Bill 23-23, Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program - Amendment, would modify the requirement to allow acceptance of applications under the Small Business Innovation Research and the Small Business Technology Transfer Matching Grant Program on a fiscal year basis, rather than a calendar year basis; and generally amend the law regarding eligibility for the small business matching grant program.

June 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 12 at 2 p.m.

Bill 24-23, Airpark Community Advisory Committee - Established, would establish an Airpark Community Advisory Committee, specify the membership, responsibilities, and staffing of the Committee, and generally amend the laws regarding airports within the County and regarding an advisory committee concerning airports.

