Montgomery County Council Meets on May 8 at 9:30 a.m. for a Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Overview of Revenue and Expenditures

MARYLAND, May 5 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 5, 2023

Also on May 8, budget deliberations for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, WSSC Water, introduction of Resolution to Approve WSSC Water System Development Charge and review of capital budget amendments for stormwater management and flooding mitigation

The Council will meet on Monday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a status report on revenues and expenditures. The Council will also review the FY24 Operating Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Programs (CIP) for Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water, the Conservation of Natural Resources Stormwater, Facility Planning for Stormwater Management, the Flood Control Study, Wheaton Regional Dam Flooding Mitigation, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), M-NCPPC Parks, the Circuit Court, Correction and Rehabilitation, the Sheriff’s Office, State’s Attorney’s Office, Urban Districts, the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) Non-Departmental Account (NDA), Small Business Support Services NDA, KID Museum NDA, Vision Zero NDA, Deportment of General Services (DGS) Fleet Management Services, Utilities NDA and the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice. The Council will also introduce a resolution to approve the WSSC Water System Development Charge.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Overview of Revenues and Expenditures

Status report: The Council will receive an update on revenues and expenditures in the FY24 budget summarizing the recommendations made in each committee.

The staff report will be available by Monday, May 8.

WSSC Water FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The Council will review and take straw votes on the FY24 Operating Budget for WSSC Water, which is $931.2 million. This is an increase of more than $66 million or a more than 7 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. WSSC Water provides public water and sewer services to 1.9 million residents in a sanitary district covering nearly 1,000 square miles in Montgomery County and Prince George's Counties. WSSC Water has three reservoirs and two water treatment plants that provide nearly 162 million gallons of drinking water per day and maintains seven wastewater treatment plants. The organization also maintains approximately 6,000 miles of water mains and over 5,700 miles of sewer mains. WSSC Water's governing board consists of six commissioners, three of which come from Montgomery County and three from Prince George's County.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommends approval of the FY24 WSSC Water Operating Budget as proposed by WSSC Water. The Council will hold its bi-county meeting with the Prince George’s County Council to resolve any differences in recommendations regarding the WSSC Water FY24 Operating Budget, FY24-29 CIP and FY24 System Development Charge on May 11 at 3 p.m.

FY23-28 CIP: Conservation of Natural Resources Stormwater; Facility Planning: Stormwater Management; Flood Control Study; Wheaton Regional Dam Flooding Mitigation

Review: The Council will review FY23-28 CIP Amendments for Stormwater Management. First, the Executive recommends shifting $778,000 annually from the Operating Budget beginning in FY24 to consolidate stream monitoring and gauge costs in the CIP. The funding source will remain as current revenue from the Water Quality Protection Fund. This shift has the benefit of improving the debt service coverage ratio in the Operating Budget for this project based on the increased work required from the new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) permit. The Council also will review the County Executive’s recommendation to add $2.8 million to begin Phase II work on a flood control study. This project was approved in May 2022 to proactively address flooding and more frequent and intense rain events expected in the future.

Lastly, the Council will review an amendment to the Wheaton Regional Dam Flooding Mitigation project. The revised project includes $96,000 in additional State aid received which allows for a corresponding reduction in Water Quality Protection Bonds. This project includes upgrading the Wheaton Regional Dam, the Dennis Avenue Culvert and the stream channel along Glenhaven Drive in Wheaton to address flooding problems in the area. This work is to be done in conjunction with the Dennis Ave. Bridge M-0194 Replacement project managed by DOT.

The TE Committee met on May 4, 2023 to review these amendments and recommends approval of each amendment as transmitted by the County Executive.

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Review: The Council will review the recommended FY24 Operating Budget for M-NCPPC, which is more than $189 million. This is an increase of more than $8.9 million, or a 4.9 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Operating Budget. M-NCPPC manages physical growth and plans communities, protects and stewards natural, cultural and historical resources and provides leisure and recreational experiences in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery and Prince George’s County Councils must agree on any change to the Central Administrative Services budget, or the commission’s budget will stand as submitted. The bi-county meeting will occur on May 11 before the Council has completed its review of other departments and agency budgets. The FY24 Montgomery County portion of the proposed Central Administrative Services budget before chargebacks is more than $11.4 million. This is an increase of more than $1.7 million or 18 percent over the FY23 Approved Budget.

The staff report includes multiple recommendations for Council consideration from the Planning Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee.

Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission FY23-28 CIP - Parks

Review: The Council Committee will review amendments to the M-NCPPC FY23-28 CIP. The County Executive’s recommended amendments included recommended affordability reconciliation projects for Montgomery Parks, which would reduce GO Bond funding by a total of $1.5 million, or $500,000 each year in FY26-28. The reductions were recommended to help offset lower than previously assumed recordation tax revenue for the CIP.

Resolution to approve WSSC Water System Development Charge

Introduction: The Council will introduce a resolution to approve the WSSC Water System Development Charge. The System Development Charge is paid by new development to cover the impact it has on WSSC Water infrastructure. Each year, both Montgomery and Prince George's Counties must approve an annual SDC and the maximum allowable charge. The Council is expected to vote on the resolution on May 17.

The staff report will be available by Monday, May 8.

Circuit Court

The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Circuit Court, which is more than $17.6 million. This is an increase of more than $1.1 million or a 6.8 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Circuit Court serves Sixth Judicial Circuit residents in the determination of litigation in serious criminal matters, substantive civil cases, domestic cases and child support cases in accordance with the United States and Maryland Constitutions.

The Public Safety (PS) Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of the Recommended FY24 Operating Budget as submitted by the County Executive.

Department of Correction and Rehabilitation

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for DOCR which is more than $77.7 million. This is an increase of nearly $4.4 million or a nearly six percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. DOCR protects and serves the residents of Montgomery County and the public by providing progressive and comprehensive correctional, rehabilitative and community re-entry services.

The PS Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of the recommended FY24 Operating Budget as submitted by the County Executive.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, which is $29.1 million. This is an increase of nearly $2.2 million or a more than 8 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Sheriff's office provides law enforcement, judicial enforcement, and specialized public safety services to the residents of Montgomery County in a lawful, fair, impartial and non-discriminatory manner. The office also ensures that Court mandates are carried out with respect for individual rights and freedoms.

The staff report includes multiple recommendations for Council consideration from the PS Committee.

State’s Attorney’s Office FY24 Operating Budget

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the State’s Attorney’s Office, which is $22.1 million. This is an increase of more than $1 million or a more than five percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The State’s Attorney’s Office prosecutes criminal violations in Montgomery County, educates the public with regard to criminal justice issues, provides training to lawyers for future service, addresses inequality and promotes fairness in the criminal justice system, ensures access to the criminal justice system, promotes professional relations with judges and attorneys and furthers the efficient use of criminal justice resources.

The PS Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget as submitted by the County Executive.

Urban Districts

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Urban Districts, which is $11.6 million. This is an increase of more than $1.2 million or a more than 12 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. Urban districts are special taxing districts that provide an administrative and financial framework to maintain and enhance the County’s downtowns as prosperous, livable urban centers.

The FY24 budget includes funding for the Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton Urban Districts. The Bethesda Urban District’s efforts are implemented through the Bethesda Urban Partnership. The Silver Spring and Wheaton Urban Districts are operated through their respective Regional Service Centers.

The staff report includes multiple recommendations for Council consideration from the Economic Development Committee (ECON). The committee noted concerns about the significant increase in the transfer from the General Fund to the urban districts proposed for FY24 and the six-year period in the Fiscal Plan.

Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation NDA

Review: The Council will review the proposed FY24 Operating Budget for MCEDC, which is more than $6.28 million. The Executive is proposing a three percent inflationary increase for FY24, following a 24 percent increase in FY23. The increase is needed for MCEDC to sustain economic development operations in a time of heightened inflation. MCEDC will share information with the committee regarding their FY23 workplan, metrics update, draft FY24 workplan, information on their marketing campaign use of metrics and job growth.

The ECON Committee met on April 28, 2023 to review this item. The committee’s recommendations include removing $186,000 in inflationary increases and placing these on the reconciliation list as a high priority. In addition, the committee recommends using $250,000 from the FY23 fund balance to reduce the FY24 appropriation.

Small Business Support Services NDA

Review: The Council will review the recommended FY24 Operating Budget for the Small Business Services NDA, which is more than $1.72 million. This is an increase of $50,000, or an increase of three percent from the FY23 Approved Budget. The increase will fund Procurement and Technical Assistance Center services.

This is a new NDA created by shifting funding from the FY23 Incubator Programs NDA to differentiate small business support services that are not specifically performed by the County’s Business Innovation Network. The NDA provides funding to support specialized assistance and programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It also supports the County’s Minority, Female and Disabled-Owned initiative.

The staff report includes multiple recommendation for Council consideration from the Economic Development Committee (ECON). The committee noted that some organizations began receiving funding from the County in late FY22 and the committee is interested in receiving more information about their programs, and metrics used to evaluate their performance and impact.

KID Museum NDA

Review: The Council will review the recommended FY24 Operating Budget for the KID Museum NDA, which is more than $1.8 million. This is an increase of more than $264,798, or a more than 16 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Operating Budget. This NDA provides general operating support for the KID Museum, which is a learning space that provides hands-on learning that incorporates STEM, art, culture, creativity and critical thinking. The museum first opened in 2014 at the County’s Davis Library branch in Bethesda.

The approved FY23 budget included more than $7.7 million in income, including more than $1.6 million through this NDA. The FY23 County contribution through this NDA was approximately 20.7 percent of the total income budgeted for this organization. The FY23 forecast of projected income is 2.6 percent less than budgeted. In FY24 total income total income for the Kid Museum is expected to grow by 24.9 percent with notable projected growth in corporate and foundation contributions over the FY23 budget. The recommended FY24 contribution through the NDA would be 20.6 percent of the KID Museum’s total operating income.

The ECON Committee met on May 8, 2023 to review this item and recommends supporting the shift of $216,918 from the Community Grants NDA to the KID Museum NDA. In addition, the committee recommends removing the inflationary increase of $47,880 and placing this amount on the reconciliation list as a high priority.

Vision Zero NDA

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Vision Zero NDA, which is $301,944. This is a $112,381 increase, or a 59.3 percent increase, from the FY23 Approved Budget. The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee recommends placing the $100,000 increase in operating expense for the La Abuelina Roadway Safety Campaign on the reconciliation list with a high priority and approve the balance of the Executive’s recommended budget. The Vision Zero NDA pays for the Vision Zero Coordinator’s salary and benefits in additional to miscellaneous operating expenses.

Deportment of General Services Fleet Management Services

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for Department of General Services' Fleet Management Services which is more than $92.4 million. This is an increase of more than $3.3 million, or an increase of 3.8 percent from the FY23 Approved Budget. Fleet Management Services provides for the purchase, maintenance, fuel acquisition and disposal of the County’s vehicles operated by various County departments.

The staff report includes multiple recommendation for Council consideration from the TE Committee.

Utilities NDA

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Utilities NDA, which is more than $33.8 million. This is an increase of more than $11 million or a 49 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The FY24 Recommended Budget includes County government utilities expenditures for both tax and non-tax supported operations. Tax-supported utilities expenditures related to the General Fund departments are budgeted in the Utilities NDA, while utilities expenditures related to special fund departments are budgeted in those funds. The allocation of these utility expenses is approximately 75.2 percent for electricity, 6.9 percent for natural gas, 6.4 percent for water and sewer and 11.5 percent for renewable energy and other expenses.

The TE Committee voted unanimously to recommend approval of the Utilities NDA FY24 Operating Budget at $22,736,337, with an additional $11,150,678 added to the reconciliation list.

Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice

Review: The Council will review the FY24 Recommended Operating Budget for the Office of Racial Equity Social Justice, which is nearly $1.4 million. This is an increase of $122,539 or a 9.6 percent increase from the FY23 Approved Budget. The mission of the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice is to establish Racial Equity and Social Justice (RESJ) as a core principle in all County decision making. The office works with all County departments to ensure race is not a predictor of outcomes for Montgomery County residents. The office also assists departments in examining their own policies, procedures and practices as well as developing community engagement plans.

The GO Committee recommendation is included in the staff report.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. The current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review can be viewed at: http://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/COUNCIL/ondemand/index.html.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.



