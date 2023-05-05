NAVFAC Atlantic Sea Sailor of the Year

Kinser is instrumental in the support of the enlisted personnel for NAVFAC Atlantic and our supported commands and has stood out among his peers in recognition of this award.



“This is truly a great feeling” said Kinser. “This level of acknowledgement of not only my efforts, but the effort of the PWD Bahrain team as this was a team effort.”



Originally a surface engineering Sailor, Kinser converted to the Seabees January 2007 and has faced the challenge head on.



Since joining PWD Bahrain in October 2020, Kinser, along with his team, have succeeded in challenging roles and is grateful to have such diverse workplace with people of all backgrounds and the goal of accomplishing the mission.



“Adaptability is pivotal as a US Navy Seabee,” said Kinser. “My hopes would be that the achievement I am being recognized for would shine a light on how capable any Seabee can be, given the opportunity and proper mentorship.”



Sailors of the Year will compete for NAVFAC Sailor of the Year across the enterprise, followed by competing at the CNO level.



Established in 1972, the SOY Program recognized Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors; however, in 1973, the program was expanded to recognize one outstanding shore-based Sailor. In 1982, the program was further expanded to include the Navy Reserve SOY. In 2020, the program was expanded to increase the number of SOY’s meritoriously advanced from four to 18.