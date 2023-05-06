Riverside, CA credit repair service StrongCreditRepair.com clientele increase after new report on consumer credit scores

StrongCreditRepair.com is a Riverside, California credit repair service. Strong Credit Repair in Riverside, California walks consumers through the process of repairing their credit from start to finish, and what to expect from the process.

Strong Credit Repair, a national credit repair service, has experienced an influx of clients in Riverside County as more U.S. consumers improve their credit.

These new findings underscore the importance of consumers knowing their credit score and being prepared to dispute negative items that may be inaccurate.” — Ezekiel Kobina, District Manager of Strong Credit Repair

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The credit repair professionals at Strong Credit Repair (StrongCreditRepair.com) based in Riverside County are projecting an increase in clients as a new report indicates the average U.S. consumer credit score recently exceeded 700 points as consumers become more financially savvy.

According to a report released on April 28 by VantageScore, U.S. consumer credit scores increased 4.5 points between March 2022 and March 2023, boosting the average U.S. consumer credit score to 701. What's more, there was continued improvement among consumers in the subprime credit tier, which decreased 2.3% from 20.4% a year prior to 18.1% in March 2023.

According to VantageScore, for the first time in 2023, overall consumer delinquency rates improved in March.

The experts at Strong Credit Repair say the report is a blessing for the Inland Empire where a limited housing supply and mass migration of residents will fuel competition.

“There is a national housing shortage and the Inland Empire has been particularly overwhelmed. In too many cases the region has been unable to meet the demand with new construction because of the pace of population growth,” said Ezekiel Kobina, District Manager of Strong Credit Repair.

“These new findings underscore the importance of consumers knowing their credit score and being prepared to dispute negative items that may be inaccurate,” he added.

Strong Credit Repair is an attorney-assisted credit repair service that serves consumers throughout the United States, as well as Riverside County where the company is headquartered. Strong Credit Repair’s specialists are some of the leading experts in the Inland Empire. The company is dedicated to helping consumers go beyond the simple dispute process and use legal strategies to help eliminate negative items on their clients’ credit reports.

“While this new report indicates that nationally, loan origination has slightly decreased, it’s important to recognize that national averages don’t always mirror local, and we have seen the Inland Empire grow at a pace unlike most regions in the country because of several unique factors we previously outlined,” said Kobina.

“Consumers who want to be prepared for potential bidding wars or competitive interest rates are contacting us now because they want to be ready to take advantage of the opportunities available to secure a new home for their families.”

For more information about credit repair services for Riverside County residents or to schedule an appointment at the Strong Credit Repair Riverside office, visit www.StrongCreditRepair.com or call 909-954-0339.