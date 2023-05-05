Governor Hobbs Announces Members and First Meeting for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples Task Force

PHOENIX – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the members of the Missing Murdered Indigenous People Task Force, which she created by executive order on March 7, 2023.

The task force will meet for the first time on May 8, 2023, and will prepare and submit to the Governor a report of their activities with recommendations for administrative or legislative action on or before Dec. 1 of each year from 2023-2026.

“The establishment of this task force is just the first of many steps to stop the abuse, exploitation, and violence against Indigenous Peoples,” Governor Hobbs said. “The recommendations made by this task force must be turned into meaningful reforms with pathways to justice for the missing and murdered.”

The Hobbs administration revitalized the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations, and has since added Valaura Imus-Nahsonhoya to the team. Valaura has over 20 years of experience as a direct victim advocate and is recognized for her work as the Executive Director of Honwungsi Consulting Services. Valaura will serve as MMIP Coordinator for the Governor’s Office and will support the work of the MMIP Task Force by working with key stakeholders to create comprehensive solutions for impacted communities.

“I have been prepared for this appointment by survivors and families over the years of advocacy to ensure we keep their experiences in mind as we work on recommendations and solutions to address MMIP in Arizona,” said Valaura Imus-Nahsonhoya.

“I am proud to have such an incredible group of people coming together to find solutions to a crisis that has been escalating for the last few years,” said Jason Chavez, director of Tribal Affairs for the Governor’s Office. “We must do all we can to protect our community.”

Governor Hobbs has appointed State Senator Theresa Hatathlie to serve as Chair of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Task Force. “Thousands of unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous people exist all across this continent. As Chair of the MMIP Task Force, I am committed to advocate for our relatives by working diligently with Governor Hobbs and other leaders to provide direction for cross departmental and interagency work involving MMIP,” Senator Hatathlie said. “This task force will address measures to prevent this ongoing tragedy, as it not only demeans the dignity and humanity of each person who goes missing or is murdered.”

The Missing Murdered Indigenous People Task Force will convene on Monday, May 8 at 4 p.m. at the Executive Tower. It is open to press only, please RSVP at [email protected].

Other members of the Task Force include: