Vietnamese, Cambodian Deputy PMs meet ahead of SEA Games 32 opening

VIETNAM, May 5 - PHNOM PENH — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang, who is in Phnom Penh for the opening ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), paid a courtesy call to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Samdech Tea Banh on Friday.

Quang congratulated Cambodia on the achievements that the country has gained so far, expressing his belief that the country will continue to attain new successes during its national construction.

Showing his impression at the rapid changes of Phnom Penh, Quang said he believes the SEA Games 32 and the 12th ASEAN Para Games, slated for June, will be a success, contributing to enhancing the role and position of Cambodia in the region and the world and building an ASEAN Community of peace, stability, solidarity, and prosperity.

He said that by sending a sports delegation with a record number of over 1,000 to compete in 30 out of 36 sports at the SEA Games 32, Việt Nam shows a high sense of responsibility and strong support to Cambodia in particular and ASEAN in general.

For his part, Cambodian Deputy PM Samdech Tea Banh, who is also President of the Cambodia SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC), spoke highly of the Vietnamese Deputy PM’s attendance at the SEA Games 32’s opening ceremony on Friday as well as Việt Nam's enthusiastic participation in the biggest regional sports event. He said that Cambodia hopes to leave a historical imprint on the SEA Games after 60 years of its development.

Recalling the success of Việt Nam as host of the SEA Games 31 and highly valuing Việt Nam's experience sharing with and positive support to Cambodia during the organisation of this year's event, Samdech Tea Banh affirmed that Cambodia will provide best conditions for the sport delegations from Việt Nam and other countries, including free accommodation and meals for all delegations and broadcasting rights.

Sharing pleasure at the sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive and sustainable partnership between the two countries, the two Deputy PMs said they believe that the two sides will effectively implement agreements reached among ministries, sectors and localities.

They agreed to continue maintaining political exchange, while strengthening cooperation in economy and trade as well as other areas such as people-to-people exchange, especially through tourism and sports activities, thus contributing to reinforcing the traditional friendship between the two countries and promoting solidarity among ASEAN countries.

The two sides also concurred to continue strengthening collaboration and mutual support at regional and international forums, thus enhancing ASEAN's solidarity and central role. — VNS