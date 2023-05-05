Caress Law, PC Celebrates 10-Years of Empowering Clients With Top-Tier Estate Planning Services
Portland-based estate planning law firm has been providing legal solutions to residents of Washington and Oregon for more than a decade.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITES STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Caress Law, PC, a boutique law firm specializing in estate planning, probate, and trust administration, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary. Founded by Tammi M. Caress in 2013, the firm has been providing exceptional legal services to individuals and families in Washington and Oregon for over a decade.
Since its inception, Caress Law has helped clients navigate complex legal issues with compassion and understanding. The firm offers a wide range of services, including estate planning, trust administration, probate, guardianships, and conservatorships. They are known for their expertise in crafting personalized estate plans, tailored to each client's unique needs and goals.
According to Tammi Caress, the founder and principal attorney at Caress Law, PC, "We are proud to celebrate 10 years of serving our community. We remain committed to providing compassionate and effective legal solutions for our clients, and we look forward to serving the Portland area for many more decades to come.”
Caress Law, PC is dedicated to providing personalized legal services that meet the unique needs of each client. With a focus on estate planning and probate, the firm is well-positioned to help individuals and families plan for their futures and protect their legacies.
ABOUT CARESS LAW, PC
Founded in 2013 by attorney Tammi Caress, Caress Law, PC is a boutique law firm based in Portland, Oregon. The firm specializes in estate planning, probate, and trust administration, offering personalized legal solutions for individuals and families throughout the region. With a commitment to compassionate and effective legal representation, Caress Law, PC is dedicated to helping clients achieve their goals.
For more information, visit https://caresslaw.estate/ or call us at (503) 292-8990.
