Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Expected to Reach US$ 117.5 Million by 2030 | CAGR 34.3% [PDF Version]

Organ tumor-on-a-chip is a technology that uses microfluidic chips to create 3D models of human organs and tumors for studying disease and testing potential treatments.



The technology involves creating a small device that mimics the structure and function of a specific organ, such as the liver, lung, or brain. The device contains channels, wells, and other structures that allow for the growth of cells and tissues in a controlled environment, similar to the conditions found in the human body.



By introducing tumor cells into the organ-on-a-chip model, researchers can study the behavior and growth of cancer cells in a more realistic and controllable environment. This allows for a better understanding of how tumors form and develop, and provides a platform for testing new drugs and therapies.



Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Statistics: The global Organ Tumor-on-a-chip market is projected to reach $117.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.3% from 2021 to 2030.



By Type: Lung Tumor-on-a-chip, Bone Marrow Tumor-on-a-chip, Brain Tumor-on-a-chip, Breast Tumor-on-a-chip, Urinary System Tumor-on-a-chip, Intestine Tumor-on-a-chip, and Liver Tumor-on-a-chip



By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Axosim Technologies LLC, Beonchip S. L., BioIVT LLC, Emulate Inc., InSphero AG, Mimetas B.V., Nortis, Inc., and Organovo Holdings, Inc.



