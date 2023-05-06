Patient Warmer Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 7.6% [PDF Version]

Patient Warmer Market1

Some of the key players profiled in the study are 3M Company, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International Inc. (Gambro), Belmont Instrument, Biegler GmbH, Emit Corporation, GE Healthcare, Geratherm Medical, Smith's Group Plc. (Smith's Medical), and Stryker Corporation.



A patient warmer is a medical device used to maintain a patient's body temperature during surgery or other medical procedures. It is designed to prevent hypothermia, a condition in which the body loses heat faster than it can produce it, and can lead to complications such as shivering, poor wound healing, and prolonged hospital stays.



Patient warmers typically consist of a warming blanket, which is placed on the patient, and a control unit, which regulates the temperature of the blanket. The warming blanket may be made of a variety of materials, such as cotton, polyester, or disposable materials.



Patient Warmer Market Statistics: The global Patient Warmer market is projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Patient Warmer Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

The segments and sub-section of Patient Warmer market is shown below:

By Product: Surface Warming System, Intravenous Warming System, and Patient Warming Accessories



By Type: Portable and Nonportable



By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Services, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: 3M Company, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Baxter International Inc. (Gambro), Belmont Instrument, Biegler GmbH, Emit Corporation, GE Healthcare, Geratherm Medical, Smith’s Group Plc. (Smith’s Medical), and Stryker Corporation.



Important years considered in the Patient Warmer study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Patient Warmer Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Patient Warmer Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Patient Warmer in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Patient Warmer market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Patient Warmer market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Patient Warmer Market

Patient Warmer Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Patient Warmer Market by Application/End Users

Patient Warmer Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Patient Warmer Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Patient Warmer Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Patient Warmer (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Patient Warmer Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



