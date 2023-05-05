Medical Lifting Sling Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 9.6% [PDF Version]

Medical Lifting Sling Market1

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Lifting Sling Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Medical Lifting Sling Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.



Click To get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14061



A medical lifting sling, also known as a patient lift sling or a hoist sling, is a specialized device used to safely transfer patients from one location to another, such as from a bed to a wheelchair or from a wheelchair to a bathtub.



The sling is typically made of a strong, durable material such as nylon or polyester and is designed to support the patient's body securely during the transfer. The sling is attached to a lifting device such as a hoist or a mechanical lift, which is used to raise and lower the patient as needed.



Medical Lifting Sling Market Statistics: The global Medical Lifting Sling market is estimated to reach $1.412 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.



Medical Lifting Sling Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Medical Lifting Sling research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise qualitative and quantitative elements of Medical Lifting Sling industry including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-2021, and forecast to 2030) that admires each country concerned in the competitive marketplace. Further, the study also caters and provides in-depth statistics about the crucial elements of Medical Lifting Sling which includes drivers & restraining factors that helps estimate future growth outlook of the market.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

Understanding “marketing effectiveness” on a continual basis, help determine the potential of advertising and marketing communications and allow to use of best practices to utilize untapped audience. In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14061



The segments and sub-section of Medical Lifting Sling market is shown below:

By Product: Universal Slings, Transfer Slings, Hammock Slings, Standing Slings, Seating Slings, Toilet Slings, Bariatric Slings, and Others



By Usage Type: Reusable Slings, and Disposable Slings



By End User: Home Care Facilities, Hospitals, Elderly Care Facilities, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: ETAC AB, Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh), Guldmann Inc., Handicare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Joerns Healthcare, LLC, Prism Medical Ltd., Silvalea Ltd., and Stryker Corporation.



Important years considered in the Medical Lifting Sling study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Medical Lifting Sling Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Medical Lifting Sling Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Medical Lifting Sling in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Medical Lifting Sling market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Medical Lifting Sling market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Medical Lifting Sling Market

Medical Lifting Sling Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Medical Lifting Sling Market by Application/End Users

Medical Lifting Sling Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Medical Lifting Sling Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Medical Lifting Sling Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Medical Lifting Sling (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Medical Lifting Sling Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/930efdfab003ca7618c2fc6c073603f0



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



Read More Articles:

Esoteric Testing Market Update 2023–2030: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/622785094/esoteric-testing-market-expected-to-reach-us-66-2-billion-by-2030-cagr-12-5-pdf-version



Cancer Therapeutics Market Update 2023–2030: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/623254148/cancer-therapeutics-market-expected-to-reach-us-180-1-billion-by-2026-cagr-7-7-pdf-version



Orthopedic Orthotics Market Update 2023–2030: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/623255203/orthopedic-orthotics-market-expected-to-reach-us-4-6-billion-in-2023-cagr-5-8-pdf-version