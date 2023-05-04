Navy Housing Introduces Unaccompanied Housing ‘Bill of Rights & Responsibilities’

“The Navy is committed to providing high quality accommodations to all Sailors, especially those residing in UH,” said Steve Drumm, CNIC Director of Housing. “This Bill of Rights & Responsibilities makes it clear what guarantees we promise UH residents while establishing what their obligations are for maintaining their housing. These barracks are their homes and they are expected to maintain cleanliness and report maintenance issues in a timely manner, which can be done quickly and conveniently by utilizing our new QR Code maintenance reporting process.”

The Resident Rights for government-controlled Unaccompanied Housing are as follows:

The right to reside in a community that is safe, secure, and meets applicable health and environmental standards, with well-maintained common areas, and amenities. The right to reside in a housing unit that has working fixtures, appliances, and utilities. The right to verify the condition and cleanliness of the assigned room, shared space (if applicable), and the furnishings provided during check-in and check-out inspections. The right to clearly defined regulations regarding occupancy of UH and use of common areas and amenities. The right to report inadequate housing standards or deficits in habitability of the housing unit to the UH staff, housing management office, and the chain of command without fear of: reprisal or retaliation;

decreased services, or increased obligations as a resident;

interference with right to privacy or harassment as a resident;

refusal to honor the terms of occupancy; or

interference with the career of a resident.

Resident Responsibilities for government-controlled unaccompanied housing are as follows:

The responsibility to take pride and ownership of your assigned quarters, common areas, and amenities, and to comply with UH Rules and Regulations. The responsibility to maintain daily living standards in accordance with the Welcome Aboard Handbook. The responsibility to allow access to your room and shared space for inspections, necessary maintenance, and repairs. The responsibility to report any issues in the housing unit to the UH staff for corrective actions in a timely manner. The responsibility to provide a minimum of 30 days notification prior to move-out and correct any discrepancies identified during the pre-termination inspection prior to the final checkout inspection.

The creation of the UH Bill of Rights & Responsibilities came about after the Chief of Naval Operations and fleet commanders identified unaccompanied housing as an area of improvement that would positively impact Sailor morale. Navy Housing worked with fleet commanders to come up with rights that succinctly addressed their Sailors’ needs and concerns in unaccompanied housing, while setting clear expectations that residents must also do their part in maintaining high quality housing.

“The Bill of Rights & Responsibilities is just the first in a series of efforts that Navy Housing plans to roll out in the coming months,” said Drumm. “Our hope is that by setting a collaborative tone with residents, we will be able to maintain and improve the quality of unaccompanied housing long-term.”

Installation commanding officers must post the UH Bill of Rights & Responsibilities throughout the UH facilities and incorporate its content into all UH Welcome Aboard/new resident orientation handbooks by May 26, 2023.

