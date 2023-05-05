Submit Release
GAN Schedules 2023 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for May 10, 2023

GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") GAN, a leading North American B2B technology provider of real money internet gaming solutions and a leading International B2C operator of Internet sports betting, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 4:30 PM ET that same day.

Conference Call Details

To access the call, please dial in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentations" page of the Company's website.

About GAN Limited

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

