Free Country Hits 55 Million Plastic Bottles Saved from Landfills

New York, NY May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Free Country, the outdoor clothing company, is proud to announce their FreeCycle® collection featuring Repreve® recycled materials has saved more than 55 million plastic bottles from landfills since its launch in 2019. This milestone represents a significant step towards Free Country's goal of reducing their carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

With an estimated 24,120,607 million plastic bottles saved from landfills for the Fall 2023 production alone, Free Country's FreeCycle® collection has been a huge success in reducing waste. The FreeCycle® collection features outerwear, activewear, and swimwear for men and women. Each garment is powered by Repreve®, which uses recycled bottles and post-industrial waste to create stylish and eco-friendly garments. Plastic bottles are collected, cleaned and converted into high-quality fibers, which are then spun, and air-jet textured into yarn. The result is performance-packed high-quality fills and fabrics, all applied to our versatile designs that prioritize functionality and comfort.

"At Free Country, we take sustainability seriously. We launched the FreeCycle® collection to reduce our impact on the environment,” said Ira Schwartz, CEO and Founder of Free Country. "We are thrilled to have surpassed the milestone of 55 million-plus plastic bottles saved from landfills, and we are committed to continuing to use eco-conscious materials in our products. Ultimately, people want to look and feel good in what they wear, and we aim to do that."

Free Country's FreeCycle® collection has become increasingly popular among customers who value sustainability and eco-conscious clothing, and the company plans to expand its offerings in the future. The FreeCycle® collection is available online at freecountry.com and in select stores nationwide. Customers can choose from a wide selection of styles in a variety of colors and prints, and an inclusive range of sizes.

About Free Country

Free Country is an American lifestyle brand established in 1990, that values family, friends, and shared experiences. Headquartered in New York City, the company embodies the spirit of adventure and empowers people to lead a fun, active, outdoor lifestyle, making the outside accessible to all, with affordable prices on outdoor clothing. #OutsideIsOurs

About Repreve®

Repreve® is wholly owned by Unifi, Inc., one of the world’s leading textile manufacturing innovators. Unifi operates with a foundational commitment to ethical and sustainable practices that are consistent throughout its supply chain.

