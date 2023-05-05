Royal Farms Celebrates National Hospital Week

BALTIMORE, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms, known for its "World-Famous Chicken" and having the Freshest Coffee is partnering with the Maryland Hospital Association to give away 250 coupons for free coffee to health care workers at 52 local hospitals for National Hospital Week May 7-13.



The Maryland Hospital Association serves nonprofit hospitals and health systems in Maryland through collective action to shape policies, practices, financing and performance to advance health care and the health of all Marylanders.

"Royal Farms is honored to support this year's theme #WeAreHealthcare and thank our Maryland health care workers with a free coffee. We excitedly take advantage of opportunities like National Hospital Week to recognize the remarkable people working hard to continuously support their communities," said Aliyah Atayee, Public Relations for Royal Farms.

"We appreciate Royal Farms' generous support. This is the second year they have provided free coffee to the teams at hospitals around the state. We are grateful for the recognition and appreciation," says Meghan McClelland, chief operating officer for the Maryland Hospital Association. "During Hospital Week we invite all Marylanders to celebrate hospitals and their dedicated team members."

Since 2019, American hospitals have had to innovate to meet the changing needs of patients and fight against COVID-19. Even with its decline, our health care workers still make constant efforts to provide optimal health care for the communities they serve. Royal Farms is grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Maryland Hospital Association for a second year in supporting the hospitals who promote the public health of America.

