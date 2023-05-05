Clear Imaging Research Signs Patent License Agreement With LG Electronics

Clear Imaging Research, LLC ("Clear Imaging"), an image and video technology research and licensing company, announced signing a worldwide non-exclusive patent license agreement with LG Electronics ("LG") to cover LG products including smartphones and tablets.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Imaging Research, LLC ("Clear Imaging"), an image and video technology research and licensing company, announced the signing of a patent license agreement with LG Electronics ("LG") to cover LG's products including its smartphones and tablets. The license provides a worldwide, non-exclusive license to Clear Imaging's patent portfolio covering inventions widely adopted by the industry in smartphones, high-end digital cameras, and other consumer electronics products.

"We are very pleased to add LG Electronics, a globally recognized and respected name, to the growing list of our licensees" said Fatih Ozluturk, CEO of Clear Imaging Research. "Importance and value of our inventions continue to be recognized and validated. We will continue our effort to reach licensing agreements with remaining industry players."

About Clear Imaging Research

Clear Imaging Research has been creating digital imaging solutions that aim to improve, enhance, and correct digital images and video in digital cameras, smartphones and other consumer electronics devices for well over fifteen years. We have created innovative and practical solutions to long-standing technical challenges many years ahead of others in the industry. All major digital camera manufacturers and many leading smartphone manufacturers are licensees of the company.

Clear Imaging Research Contact:

Fatih Ozluturk / John Garland

Email: fatih@clear-imaging.com, jgarland@clear-imaging.com

+1 212-993-6258

Media Contact

Fatih Ozluturk, Clear Imaging Research, LLC, 1 5166038383, fatih@clear-imaging.com

SOURCE Clear Imaging Research, LLC