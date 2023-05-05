GOGL – 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

/EIN News/ -- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its fifth annual ESG Report.



The 2022 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO, comments: “We are pleased to release our fifth comprehensive and stand-alone ESG report, which provides an opportunity to reflect on our ESG journey and demonstrate our progress.

In 2021, we set ambitious emission reduction targets and aim to reduce our Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) values by 15% by 2026 and 30% by 2030, compared to 2019. We have also set an ambition to reach net-zero by 2050.

We are proud to report that we are well underway to achieve those targets. In 2022, we decreased our carbon intensity by 9.1% compared to our 2019 baseline.

We invite you to read our report and hope you find it useful.”

The ESG report can be found on the Company's website.

