ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Announces End of Hazleton’s Distressed Municipality Status Under Act 47

“It’s a day Luzerne County has been waiting for. This is a major announcement for this community.”

HARRISBURG, PA – This week, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger travelled to Hazleton in Luzerne County to celebrate the city’s exit from distressed status under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Program, known as Act 47. This is part of a statewide initiative by the Shapiro Administration to reignite the economy across the Commonwealth. Secretary Siger was joined by Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat, Hazleton City Council President James Perry, Sen. David Argall, Rep. Dane Watro, and others to commemorate the occasion.

The Shapiro Administration, focused on boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, knows the importance of strengthening our communities to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper.

Secretary Siger signed a formal determination letter finding that termination of the city’s distressed status was appropriate, due to Hazleton’s ability to effectively utilize the tools offered through the program to significantly improve its financial position and management infrastructure since entering Act 47 on September 12, 2017.

