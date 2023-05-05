Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market to Exceed USD $16,937 million by 2030

The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is estimated to reach $16,937 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Transcatheter Aortic valve Implantation (TAVI) Market by Procedure Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global TAVI market was valued at $4.56 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $16.94 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2030.

♦ 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1675

Rise in prevalence of aortic stenosis, increase in demand for several TAVI procedures, and development in technologies drive the growth of the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market. However, strict government regulations for approval of TAVI hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in the geriatric population that are more susceptible to aortic stenosis is expected to create new opportunities in the future.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Blue Sail Medical Co. Ltd.

Bracco

Edward Lifesciences

JC Medical Inc.

JenaValve Techologies Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Meril Lifesciences

Venus Medtech

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of transcatheter aortic valve implantation market research to identify potential transcatheter aortic valve implantation market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

♦ 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟐𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tavi-market/purchase-options

Rise in geriatric population prone to aortic stenosis, technological advancements in transcatheter aortic valves, and increased adoption rate of TAVI procedure are some of the major factors that drive the TAVI market. However, stringent regulatory norms of the government hamper the market growth. Currently, transfemoral implantation segment occupies the largest share in the global TAVI market, followed by subclavian implantation. Europe is expected to dominate the global TAVI market during the forecast period, followed by North America.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on type, the transfemoral segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for around 90% of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of segments such as subclavian and others. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region (in terms of value and volume) throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of aortic stenosis.

♦ 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1675

The transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q1. What is the total market value of transcatheter aortic valve implantation market report?

Q2. Which are the top companies holding the market share in transcatheter aortic valve implantation market?

Q3. Which are the largest regions for this Market?

Q4. What is the leading technology of transcatheter aortic valve implantation market?

Q5. What are the major drivers for this specific Market?

About Us -

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

