500 CHILDREN AND STUDENTS TO RECEIVE NEW ATHLETIC SHOES

Approximately 500 pre-registered and un-registered individuals under the age of 18, will receive a new pair of free athletic shoes on Saturday, May 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Metropolitan Police Department YFSD Gym (5002 Hayes St NE, Washington, DC 20019). Local volunteers will fit students for their new shoes and socks. They will also provide a "Hope Tote“, which is an orange drawstring book bag that also contains a “Hope Note” with an encouraging message submitted by Samaritan’s Feet supporters. In addition, these families can participate in some fun outdoor activities and the “Day of Dreams” outreach. This event was made possible by Elevation Outreach.

“Elevation Outreach is honored to partner with the Washington DC Police Foundation and Samaritan's Feet to provide new socks and shoes to children in the community as we honor the spirit of service.”

Representatives from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the Washington DC Police Foundation, Elevation Outreach volunteers, and other community representatives will help facilitate the event, visit with students, provide mentoring opportunities and share a message of encouragement in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s spirit of servant leadership.

"Making the day a little brighter for District residents is in our agency’s DNA and a cornerstone of community policing," said Chief of Police Robert J. Contee, III. "It s through these valued partnerships that we can make lasting impressions and have positive community impacts."

“The DC Police Foundation is a proud partner of Samaritan’s Feet and we share the goal of helping our citizens in need, while building police/community relations,” said Patrick Burke, Executive Director, DC Police Foundation.

About the Washington DC Police Foundation

The Washington DC Police Foundation supports the Washington Metropolitan Police Department’s youth and community outreach, as well as officer morale initiatives. Through funding proactive preemptive programs and community engagement events with MPD, over 15,000 youth and families are impacted annually. The Foundation’s goal is to make our city a safer place for all to live, work and visit. To learn more about the DC Police Foundation, visit www.dcpolicefoundation.org

About Samaritan’s Feet International

Samaritan’s Feet is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian aid organization that serves and inspires hope in people by providing shoes as the foundation to a spiritual and healthy life resulting in the advancement of education and economic opportunities. In 2023, Samaritan’s Feet will celebrate its 20th anniversary as an organization and also strive to serve its 10 millionth person by the end of the year. Since its founding by Manny and Tracie Ohonme in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have served more than 9.4 million people in 109 nations and more than 560 U.S. cities. For more information about Samaritan’s Feet International, visit www.SamaritansFeet.org.