See the Miracles in a Memoir of Love and Hope Against a Life-Threatening Struggle
Author Cliff Koch fulfills his wife’s second wish as he pens their candid and heart-wrenching fight against her life-long diseaseTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirty million people in America battle with eating disorders, the National Eating Disorders Association estimates. Cliff Koch dives deeper into their destructive effects as he recounts the experiences of his wife Pam and their journey together in a memoir entitled Miracles Happen… Sometimes.
Originally from Illinois, Cliff Koch and his family moved to Southern California when he turned ten. He acquired an AA Degree at Cypress College and a BA Degree at California State University, Fullerton, where he would meet his soulmate Pam and celebrate twenty-five years of marriage.
The book describes how an abdominal disease that stemmed from an eating disorder has progressed into severe and deadly complications. Not only does this personal account divulge the accompanying physical and mental toll of their harrowing circumstance, but it examines a tug-of-war between anguish and hope, and profound proof of love, devotion, and determination.
“Honest and hard-hitting”—Phil, an Amazon customer, writes in a review. He furthers that the book “will be a difficult read for some and eye-opening for others. If you or a family member or friend is suffering from an eating disorder, I would highly recommend this read.”
Know more of this incredible story of survival by grabbing a copy of Cliff Koch’s Miracles Happen… Sometimes, available in paperback and digital format on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube