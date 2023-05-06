Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market Size Becoming Larger and Massively Growing Up with CAGR of 17.1%

The Asia-Pacific IVF service market size is projected to reach $46216.8 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market by Cycle Type and End User: Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2020-2028,” the IVF services market in Asia Pacific is valued at $ 6,243.38 million in 2020. and is expected to reach $13,509.30 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2028.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a form of assisted reproductive technology in which an egg is placed in a laboratory and implanted in the uterus. IVF is one of the most commonly used treatments, helping people with fertility problems, including couples, single mothers, and LGBT people. Rising infertility rates, rising rates of late pregnancy, rising IVF success rates and growing incomes in Asia Pacific are driving the growth of the IVF services market. However, market growth is limited by complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness about IVF in some underdeveloped regions.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Apollo Hospitals Dhaka,

Australian Concept Infertility Medical Center (ACIMC),

Bahosi Fertility Centre,

Bangkok IVF center,

Bloom Fertility and Healthcare,

Bloom Fertility Center,

Bourn Hall Fertility Center,

Bumrungrad International Hospital,

Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility,

CHA Fertility Center,

Chennai Fertility Center,

Cloudnine Fertility,

Damai Service Hospital,

Fatemieh Infertility Center,

Fertility Associates,

Fertility Centre Nepal (Part of Wecare Health Services, India),

Fertility First

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market research to identify potential Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Moreover, emerging fertility tourism destinations such as India, Thailand, Japan, and Australia are chiefly responsible for the market growth in Asia-Pacific, owing to availability of skilled workforce and rise in healthcare awareness across these nations. In addition, rise in funding for R&D by governments and private companies, introduction of fertility programs, and implementation of favorable regulatory policies for development of IVF products are projected to supplement growth of the market in the future. Furthermore, China is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, followed by India.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Key Findings Of The Study -

The fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.2% (in terms of value) from 2020 to 2028

China generated the highest revenue in the Asia-Pacific IVF services market in 2019

Japan witnessed the highest number of IVF treatments cycles in 2019

India is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% (in terms of value) throughout the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Asia-Pacific IVF Services Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

