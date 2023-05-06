Muslims Are Choosing Online Marriage Over Lavish Weddings
Muslims are ditching expensive weddings & adopting online marriage due to comfort, recession, inflation, and accessibility
“The majority of our clients are from the UK, USA, Australia, and Canada and don't want to plan a function that lasts a day that becomes a financial debt which may take many years to pay off”.”UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As online dating has grown exponentially in popularity, so too has getting married online. Firstly, the economic downturn that has followed the pandemic has put a severe strain on many people's finances. Weddings, which are typically one of the most expensive events in a person's life, are no exception. With many families struggling to make ends meet, they simply cannot afford to host the typically "lavish" Muslim wedding that they once dreamed of, so are instead turning to online solutions.
Another factor is the increased divorce rate that we are seeing across the globe. This has led many Muslims to reassess the way they approach marriage. Rather than putting on a show for family and friends, they are focusing on the practical aspects of getting married and building a life together. Online marriages provide a simple, efficient way to achieve this without the fuss and expense of a traditional wedding.
According to a report by 24Justice.pk (An online legal portal to find lawyers in Pakistan), there has been a sharp rise in the number of Muslims using their Sharia-compliant online nikah service. In particular, the service has seen a significant increase in demand from Pakistani nationals, who make up a large portion of the platform's user base. However, it's not just Pakistanis who are using the service – Muslims from all around the world are turning to online marriages.
The shift towards online marriage has been driven by several factors. One of the primary reasons is the rising cost of weddings. Weddings have become a huge expense, and the economic recession has made it even harder for people to afford the traditional wedding expenses; with the average time between the engagement and wedding being 1 year. With online marriages, couples can avoid many of these costs and still have a meaningful and memorable wedding.
Ease of access is another significant factor in the growing popularity of online marriages. With online platforms like 24Justice.pk facilitating those who wish to get married online, couples can get religiously and legally married from the comfort of their own homes. This eliminates the need to hire a physical location, as they invite their families and friends online to witness the marriage from wherever they are.
But what about the legality of an online marriage? According to Sharia law, marriage is valid if certain conditions are met. These conditions include the free will of both parties and two witnesses, which can easily be arranged through online platforms. 24Justice.pk's online nikah service ensures that all legal requirements are met, and the marriage is registered with the appropriate government authorities.
Commenting on this trend, Mr. Shahbaz Khan from 24Justice.pk said, "We have seen a significant increase in the number of people using our platform to get married online. This reflects the changing times that we are living in. People are looking for simple, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to their legal needs, and online marriages provide just that.".
Mr. Azam Khan, who is also a Lawyer on the same platform further added “The majority of our clients are from the UK, USA, Australia, and Canada and do not want to spend months planning a function which will be completed in hours that becomes a financial debt which may take many years to fully pay off”. This also gave rise to their Online Prenuptial Agreement service, catering to spouses who wish to make sure their financial arrangements are discussed and considered before they get married.
It's clear that online marriages are becoming increasingly popular among Muslims worldwide. With the financial benefits, the focus on the important aspects of a marriage, and the ease of access, it's no wonder that more and more couples are choosing to tie the knot online. As 24Justice.pk report on online marriage for Muslims shows, their Sharia-compliant online nikah service is becoming an increasingly popular option for Muslims looking to get married legally and efficiently, with the process taking as little as 30 minutes.
While there are some who may view online marriages as impersonal or lacking in the traditional romance associated with weddings, it is important to remember that the most important thing is the commitment between the two individuals involved. As we continue to navigate through these uncertain times, it is heartening to see that people are finding new ways to adapt and come together in love and commitment.
