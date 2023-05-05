CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, Sebastian Emmanuel Cuevas was arrested on March 22 on five counts of possession of child pornography. This case was received as a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) CyberTipline report involving the upload of child pornography to a social media site.

In Bexar County, Henry Gonzalez II was arrested on March 21 on outstanding warrants charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography. This case was received from two NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of child pornography to a cloud storage server and an online account.

MEDICAID FRAUD CONTROL UNIT

In Brazoria County, Veronica Lynn McMahon was taken into custody on March 30 after being indicted for theft against an elderly person. The case was investigated by the Office of the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the arrest was made while working with the League City Police Department.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Bandera County, Carlos Alberto Mendez was arrested on March 22 on an outstanding warrant for armed sexual assault, battery by strangulation, false imprisonment and tampering with a victim. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bastrop County, James Robert Gregg was arrested on March 22 for violating the terms of his parole. Additionally, Gregg had an outstanding warrant for violation of a protection order. Gregg was previously convicted of enhanced aggravated robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Gregg was also on parole for a prior conviction of possessing a prohibited item in a correction facility. The arrest was made while working with the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office.

In Bastrop County, Eunice Ruiz was arrested on March 7 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child. This arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Bell County, Keondre Walker, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 8 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Bell County, Christijan Stevens was arrested on March 8 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Bell County, Gregory Allen Zinke was arrested on March 7 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child.

In Bexar County, Jonathan Timothy Arredondo was arrested on March 30 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Anthony Woodard was arrested on March 28 for violating the terms of his parole. Woodard was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to four years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Abel Lee Mendoza, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Mendoza was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Richard Anthony Padilla, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 27 for violating the terms of his parole. Padilla was previously convicted of burglary of a habitation by force and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Guadalupe Moreno was arrested on March 24 for violating the terms of his parole. Moreno was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to six years in prison. Moreno is currently on parole for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance, heroin.

In Bexar County, Rico Du’juan Stewart, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 23 on several outstanding warrants for family violence involving choking or strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm, evading arrest or detention, and failure to appear. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Ryan Wright was arrested on March 22 for violating the terms of his parole. Wright was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Wright is also currently on parole for two counts of aggravated robbery.

In Bexar County, Kevan Alfred Jones was arrested on March 22 for violating the terms of his parole. Jones was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years of prison. Jones is also on parole for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Steven Montelongo was arrested on March 20 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Montelongo was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Bexar County, Richard Cantu was arrested on March 20 for violating the terms of his parole. Cantu was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Bexar County, Kristian Ray Belmudez was arrested on March 10 on an outstanding warrant for capital murder. Belmudez also violated the terms of his parole. Belmudez was previously convicted of robbery and was sentenced to prison for two years. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Nazier Mitchell was arrested on March 9 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to an alien smuggling charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Bryant Shephard was arrested on March 7 on an outstanding warrant for improper relationship between an educator and student. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Donnell Eugene Duhart was arrested on March 6 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation related to a possession with intent to distribute cocaine charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Armando Rios, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 1 for violating the terms of his parole. Rios was on parole after being sentenced to eight years in prison for a theft conviction.

In Brown County, personnel from the Brownwood Police Department arrested Sylvester Lynn Dixon on March 20 after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Dallas Police Department. Dixon had outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, probation violation related to an assault charge, and possession of marijuana.

In Burnet County, Rodolfo Rios-Hernandez was arrested on March 8 for violating the terms of his parole. Rios-Hernandez was previously convicted of obstruction or retaliation and sentenced to six years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Rios-Hernandez was sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Comal County, Jesse Bowman Butcher was arrested on March 6 on an outstanding warrant for stalking. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Cooke County, Korbin Leon Smith was arrested on March 15 on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear related to a theft charge, possession of a controlled substance, and delivery of marijuana. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Dallas Police Department and while working with the Gainesville Police Department.

In Dallas County, Jeremy Flowers was arrested on March 30 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Waxahachie Police Department.

In Dallas County, Jacques Gaines was arrested on March 22 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Grapevine Police Department.

In Dallas County, Jasavion Marquise Holloway was arrested on March 22 on outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child involving contact.

In Dallas County, Kevin Lee Chapman was arrested on March 20 on outstanding warrants for theft, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse, forgery, and a probation violation. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

In Dallas County, Dajae Joynae Qunishae Carte was arrested on March 15 on an outstanding warrant for theft and grand larceny. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office.

In Dallas County, Rein Linn was arrested on March 14 on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of a bond or protective order, failure to identify, and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Pantego Police Department.

In Dallas County, Corey Latavyan Hicks was arrested on March 9 on outstanding warrants for deadly conduct, obstructing a highway, and engaging in organized criminal activity. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Denton County, Daniel Rodriguez was arrested on March 28 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Galveston County, Arnold Lee Davis was arrested on March 24 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, John Hubbard was arrested on March 15 on outstanding warrants for possessing components of explosives, arson causing building or bodily injury or death, and possession of a prohibited weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, Galveston Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

In Galveston County, Courtney Allen Thompson was arrested on March 10 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Thompson was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to three years in prison.

In Galveston County, Christopher Rios Cruz was arrested on March 7 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Cruz was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving contact and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Cruz was sentenced to two years in prison.

In Gregg County, David Wayne Williams, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 14 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to a possession or distribution of amphetamines charge. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Longview Police Department.

In Harris County, Edwin Fofanah, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 30 for violating the terms of his parole. Fofanah was previously convicted of attempting to commit trafficking of a person and prostitution of a minor and sentenced to three years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Travis Richard Dunn was arrested on March 30 for violating the terms of his parole. Dunn was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, and possession of child pornography.

In Harris County, Joe Nathan Davis was arrested on March 29 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Davis was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Harris County, Mark Stambaugh was arrested on March 29 on open felony warrants for rape, two counts of sexual battery, importuning, gross sexual imposition, and unlawful sexual conduct of a minor. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service and Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Abran Martinez was arrested on March 29 on an open federal warrant for unlawful escape. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service and Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Richard Elmo Coon was arrested on March 28 for violating the terms of his parole. Coon is currently on parole for bail jumping or failure to appear and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Coon was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked after Coon was convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact, and he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Harris County, Jomaun Nicolus White was arrested on March 24 on outstanding warrants for assault involving family violence with previous convictions, aggravated assault of a public servant, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle. The arrest was made following a request for assistance from the La Porte Police Department and while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, William Barry Eythell was arrested on March 23 for violating the terms of his parole. Eythell was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years of probation. Eythell is also currently on parole for having a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

In Harris County, Michael Joe Garrett was arrested on March 22 for violating the terms of his parole. Garrett was previously convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In Harris County, Eric Larkin-Beatty was arrested on March 16 for violating the terms of his parole. Larkin-Beatty is currently on parole for assault of a peace officer.

In Harris County, John Raymond Newman was arrested on March 15 for violating the terms of his parole. Newman was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Harris County, Diego Armando Medina Aceituno was arrested on March 14 for violating the terms of his parole. Aceituno was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Harris County, Christian Lawrence Vinson was arrested on March 14 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Vinson was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Harris County, Joseph Michael Weeks was arrested on March 13 for violating the terms of his parole. Weeks was previously convicted of three counts of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person causing serious bodily injury and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was revoked, and Weeks was then sentenced to 18 years in prison. Weeks is on the Sex Offender Caseload.

In Harris County, Carlos Alberto Entenza, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on March 13 on an open federal warrant for a supervised release violation related to a distribution of child pornography charge. Entenza was previously convicted of pandering or possessing visual or print medium depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and sentenced to five years of probation. Entenza was previously convicted of distribution of child pornography and sentenced to 120 months of confinement and 20 years of supervised release. This arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Christian James Meritt was arrested on March 9 on a federal warrant for bond revocation related to an alien smuggling charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Larry Don Gilbert was arrested on March 9 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Gilbert was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Harris County, Troy Allen Coakley was arrested on March 7 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Coakley was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to three years of probation.

In Harris County, Edward Charles Hill was arrested on March 3 on an open felony warrant for bond revocation related to a murder charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Hays County, Victor Perez was arrested on March 30 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Perez was previously convicted of indecency with a child and sentenced to ten years of probation.

In Hays County, Benito Moreno was arrested on March 23 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

In Hays County, Julian Segovia-Baldomero was arrested on March 13 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to an alien smuggling charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Henderson County, Santos Ramirez, a DPS Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, was arrested on March 16 in response to a Crime Stopper referral. Ramirez had outstanding warrants for failure to ID a fugitive, bond violation, violation of a protective order, stalking, interference with emergency communications, and continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Ramirez is a confirmed gang member. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Henderson County, Tiffany Jane Hudson was arrested on March 16 on an outstanding warrant for abandoning or endangering a child involving criminal negligence. The arrest was made in response to a Crime Stopper referral and while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In Marion County, Garry Ray Bailey was arrested on March 31 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and for violating his parole. Bailey was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In McLennan County, Robert Rodriguez was arrested on March 21 for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements. Rodriguez was previously convicted of possession of visual depictions of sexual activities by minors, while stationed on a military base, and was sentenced to 72 months of supervised release. His sentence was later revised, and he was sentenced to 72 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release. The arrest was made while working with the Beverly Hills Police Department.

In McLennan County, Nicho Lucas was arrested on March 21 for failing to comply with mandated sex offender registration requirements. Lucas was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to eight years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Waco Police Department.

In Montgomery County, Howard Marquice McCord was arrested on March 14 for failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements. McCord was previously convicted of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and sentenced to 122 days of confinement and 12 months of supervision. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Parker County, Kaelyn Raquel Harris was arrested on March 23 on two outstanding warrants for fraudulent use or possession of ID. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

In Smith County, Isaac Dion Smith, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 28 on an outstanding warrant for escape. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Brian Ansara Hampton was arrested on March 28 for violating the terms of his parole, as well as an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Hampton was previously convicted of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair and sentenced to eight years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Emily Marie Biggs was arrested on March 28 on an outstanding warrant for theft of property. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Dale Dalton Robinson was arrested on March 28 on an outstanding warrant for a supervised release violation related to possession of a firearm in a drug or crime free zone. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Smith County, Demetree Ja Colby Curtis, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 13 on an outstanding warrant for the delivery of between 50 and 2,000 pounds of marijuana. Curtis is currently on parole for a previous conviction of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and Texas Anti-Gang personnel.

In Tarrant County, James Earl Turner was arrested on March 27 for violating his parole, as well as for having a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Turner, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of sexual abuse of a child victim and sentenced to ten years in prison. Turner is currently on parole for a previous conviction for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, for which he was sentenced to 99 years in prison, and a conviction for aggravated robbery, for which he was sentenced to life in prison.

In Tarrant County, Primitivo Sierra was arrested on March 21 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Tarrant County, Louis Terry Ingram was arrested on March 20 for violating his parole. Ingram was previously convicted of robbery and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Kevin Charles Shoemaker was arrested on March 15 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Shoemaker also had an outstanding warrant for assault causing bodily injury. Shoemaker was previously convicted of indecent assault and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Anthony Ray Lee was arrested on March 8 for violating his parole. Lee was previously convicted of two counts of assault involving impeding breath and family violence, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.

In Travis County, Terrence Lewis was arrested on March 31 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Demonte Harris was arrested on March 30 on an outstanding warrant for murder. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Austin Lance Martin was arrested on March 29 on two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Ryan Worthy was arrested on March 29 on two outstanding warrants for assault involving family violence. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Amir Best-McLeod was arrested on March 20 on five outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Alex Jackson was arrested on March 20 for failing to comply with mandated sex offender registration requirements, as well as for a probation violation related to an injury to a child charge. Jackson was previously convicted of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury and sentenced to ten years of probation. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Jerry Rendon was arrested on March 16 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Roland Vela was arrested on March 16 on several outstanding warrants for robbery, enhanced assault involving family violence, and violation of a protective order. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Douglas Earl Roberson, Jr. was arrested on March 14 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Roberson was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years in prison. Roberson was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Travis County, Chris Tome Guzman was arrested on March 8 on an outstanding warrant for possession with the intent to promote child pornography. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Francisco Godinez was arrested on March 7 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Christian Maldonado was arrested on March 6 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Herbert Arceneaux was arrested on March 6 for violating the terms of his parole. Arceneaux was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years in prison.

In Williamson County, Mario Enrique Sandoval, Jr. was arrested on March 30 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Sandoval was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years of probation.

In Williamson County, Joshua Garcia was arrested on March 24 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Williamson County, Jerry Taylor was arrested on March 21 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Williamson County, Tomas Watson was arrested on March 9 for violating the terms of his parole. Watson was previously convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Williamson County, James Place was arrested on March 9 on an outstanding warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Williamson County, Scott Cope, a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 8 for violating the terms of his parole. Cope was previously convicted of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and sentenced to four years in prison.

In Williamson County, Jackey Martin was arrested on March 8 for violating the terms of his parole. Martin had an additional outstanding warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Martin was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to twenty years in prison.

In Williamson County, Forrest Warren Newsom, Jr., a confirmed gang member, was arrested on March 7 for violating the terms of his parole. Newsom was previously convicted of three counts of burglary and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

In Williamson County, Michelle Weber was arrested on March 7 for violating the terms of her parole. Weber was previously convicted of forgery of a financial instrument and sentenced to six years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Weber was sentenced to five years in prison.