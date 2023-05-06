Family-Owned Machinery Company Announces Supplier Relationship with World’s Largest Equipment Rental Company

PLEASANT HILL, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardy Lifts, LLC. (OBA, Hardy Lean Solutions) announced today it has formed a new vendor relationship with United Rentals, Inc.

Hardy Lifts, LLC. (OBA, Hardy Lean Solutions) is a privately owned material handling equipment manufacturer based in Oregon that seeks to decrease workplace injuries through the use of innovative machinery. A vendor relationship with United Rentals, Inc. allows for Hardy Lifts machinery to be rented through United Rental’s extremely large catalog. United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company.

“Hardy Lifts seeks to make renting our equipment more accessible to customers across the United States,” says Lucas Hardy, President at Hardy Lifts, LLC. “Our supplier relationship with United Rentals will allow us to provide full end-to-end solutions to our customers, offering rental products to every industry in order to empower workforces and keep them safe at the same time.”

To rent a piece of Hardy Lifts equipment, call a local United Rentals representative and provide the following information:

Vendor Name: Hardy Lifts LLC

Vendor ID: 230883

Item Number: HD-1000

Cat Class: 180-9189

About Hardy Lifts, LLC: Hardy Lifts and Hardy Lean Solutions are committed to innovating, designing, and manufacturing solutions for our customers in global industries for their material handling needs. We aid in identifying, solving, and implementing solutions that keep your workforce safe, empowered, and efficient. We do this through our engineered solutions and equipment that invest in our most precious resource - people.

