Submit Release
News Search

There were 990 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,945 in the last 365 days.

Family-Owned Machinery Company Announces Supplier Relationship with World’s Largest Equipment Rental Company

PLEASANT HILL, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardy Lifts, LLC. (OBA, Hardy Lean Solutions) announced today it has formed a new vendor relationship with United Rentals, Inc.

Hardy Lifts, LLC. (OBA, Hardy Lean Solutions) is a privately owned material handling equipment manufacturer based in Oregon that seeks to decrease workplace injuries through the use of innovative machinery. A vendor relationship with United Rentals, Inc. allows for Hardy Lifts machinery to be rented through United Rental’s extremely large catalog. United Rentals is the world’s largest equipment rental company.

“Hardy Lifts seeks to make renting our equipment more accessible to customers across the United States,” says Lucas Hardy, President at Hardy Lifts, LLC. “Our supplier relationship with United Rentals will allow us to provide full end-to-end solutions to our customers, offering rental products to every industry in order to empower workforces and keep them safe at the same time.”

To rent a piece of Hardy Lifts equipment, call a local United Rentals representative and provide the following information:
Vendor Name: Hardy Lifts LLC
Vendor ID: 230883
Item Number: HD-1000
Cat Class: 180-9189

About Hardy Lifts, LLC: Hardy Lifts and Hardy Lean Solutions are committed to innovating, designing, and manufacturing solutions for our customers in global industries for their material handling needs. We aid in identifying, solving, and implementing solutions that keep your workforce safe, empowered, and efficient. We do this through our engineered solutions and equipment that invest in our most precious resource - people.

Learn more about Hardy Lean Solutions at hardyleansolutions.com

Mariah Hardy-Spence
Hardy Lean Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Family-Owned Machinery Company Announces Supplier Relationship with World’s Largest Equipment Rental Company

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more