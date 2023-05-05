Le Vian's New Coronation Collection Exclusively at Kay Celebrates King Charles' Coronation

Royal Jewelry from LeVian to Celebrate the Coronation

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian, the family-owned celebrity jewelry brand known for their quality, originality and value and for its ancestors who guarded the Koh I Noor diamond in 18th century Persia, has announced the launch of its new Coronation Collection exclusively at KAY Jewelers. This collection is a tribute to King Charles' historic coronation and is available in four precious gems of the earth - diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies.

The Coronation Collection is a masterpiece created by Le Vian's skilled artisans who have a passion for crafting unique jewelry pieces. The collection includes a KAY exclusive coronation ring that represents the love and status of the wearer. It is a perfect way to indulge and show your love and adoration for the queen of your life.

Le Vian's Coronation Collection is a celebration of its guardianship of the jewels of ancient royalty and its prominence on the red carpet of today. The jewelry pieces are rich with history taking as a starting point in the form of a royal crown in a sumptuous, eye-catching design.

"We are thrilled to launch the KAY Exclusive Coronation Collection to commemorate the historic coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla exclusively at KAY Jewelers," said Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian. "Our skilled artisans have worked tirelessly to create unique and exquisite pieces that represent the love and status of the wearer. We believe that our customers will love this collection as much as we do."

Read Eddie LeVian’s Expert Analysis on What Jewelry will be worn during the Coronation on May 6th, 2023 on levian.com.

”KAY Jewelers, the world’s largest diamond jeweler and the world’s largest retailer of Le Vian jewelry is proud to present the KAY exclusive Le Vian Coronation jewelry collection featuring the world’s most precious natural gems, inspired by the historic Coronation.” – Bill Brace, President of KAY Jewelers

The Coronation Collection is now available exclusively at Kay Jewelers. For more information about the collection, please visit the Kay Jewelers website.

About Le Vian

Once a guardian of royal jewels in 18th century Persia, Le Vian has transformed itself into a contemporary celebrity jewelry powerhouse catering to the who’s who of music and film. Le Vian has a mission to make the world’s most beautiful and desirable jewelry accessible to every household and the current generation of the Le Vian dynasty is fully committed to realizing this goal. Le Vian is at the forefront of creating the most exquisite natural fancy color diamond jewels in a kaleidoscope of colors including pink, yellow - and the exclusive Le Vian Chocolate Diamonds®, which have in the last 20 years attracted 5 million collectors. Le Vian regularly submits its entire manufacturing process to independent audit and verification as a certified member of the Responsible Jewelry Council. Visit levian.com for more information.

About KAY Jewelers

For over 100 years, KAY Jewelers has helped millions of people express love and celebrate life's most meaningful moments. Operated by Signet Jewelers Ltd., KAY Jewelers is America's #1 jewelry retailer and the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on KAY Jewelers visit www.Kay.com.

