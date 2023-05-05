Investors who lost money with Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with a Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) shares.

Investors who lost money with shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 8, 2023. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On March 8, 2023, an investor in NYSE: CS shares filed a lawsuit against Credit Suisse Group AG . The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that contrary to Defendant Lehmann's representations in December 2022, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing, that accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds, that as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

