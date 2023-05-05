Submit Release
Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of ag inputs during compressed spring planting season

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting agricultural inputs including fertilizer, liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed.

Late winter storms and record-breaking snowfall have resulted in a compressed time frame for planning and treating fields, forcing truck drivers to move greater amounts of agricultural inputs in a shorter amount of time to allow producers to complete planting and other work.

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here.

