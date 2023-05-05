Futurpreneur’s Growth Accelerator Connects New Cohort of Young Entrepreneurs Across Canada

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Accelerator, a Futurpreneur Canada initiative in partnership with Spin Master, has successfully concluded its 3-month accelerator program with a live growth strategy pitch competition in Toronto on April 28th. The competition showcased the best of the program’s participating Futurpreneur-supported young entrepreneurs, with a panel of expert judges from Spin Master and the entrepreneurial ecosystem recognizing James Lynn, founder of KALŪ, as the recipient of the $10,000 award. This entrepreneur presented a clear and well-developed vision for growth, making them a worthy recipient of the award.



KALŪ is an eco-friendly pet food company designed by Lynn to be an environmentally conscious alternative to the products available in the market today. It was founded on the belief that the best way to encourage customers to make sustainable choices when caring for their pets is by offering products created with the utmost respect for the environment.



“As an entrepreneur, you are constantly on a roller coaster of highs and lows. The Growth Accelerator experience ranks amongst the highest highs I’ve experienced so far. Winning this award was thrilling, humbling and gratifying, all wrapped up into one. This award will allow me to fast-track certain projects that otherwise would’ve been put off until a later time. It’ll significantly accelerate my growth in the short term and help my business reach new heights! I’m so grateful!” Lynn shares.

“The Growth Accelerator is an opportunity to support young entrepreneurs as they expand, re-engaging participants who benefited from our resources in the early stages of their businesses," says Karen Greve Young, CEO of Futurpreneur. "Finally, being able to welcome a cohort back in-person again, it’s all the more powerful to see them build a community and fellowship together over the course of the program—right before our eyes. It has been a tremendous success; we hope all participants are armed with the skills and contacts they need to grow."

The Growth Accelerator is designed to provide training and capacity building to Futurpreneur-supported Young Entrepreneurs (YEs), who aspire to elevate their businesses to the next level. The program includes nine ninety-minute workshops hosted online by seasoned entrepreneurs and subject matter experts over a period of three months, culminating with an in-person growth strategy pitch competition where participants compete for $10,000 in funding to achieve their business goals. Throughout the program, participants come together to network, exchange ideas and gain insights on how to grow and scale their businesses.

This year, the program welcomed 25 diverse businesses from across the country and multiple industries to participate in the workshops and develop achievable growth targets. The first series of workshops, held in February, focused on effective techniques for creating a marketing strategy that can be readily implemented. The second series of workshops, held throughout March, provided valuable insights into accessing operational assets and scaling products and services. In April, our YEs gained a deeper understanding of their current and future financial position, empowering them to make informed financial decisions for their business growth.



Launched in 2017 with the support of Spin Master, Growth Accelerator has successfully helped growth-focused businesses unlock their potential by providing exclusive coaching, resources, and expert guidance to maximize their chances of accelerating business growth. It has become an integral part of Futurpreneur’s suite of offerings, providing diverse young entrepreneurs with the tools and connections they need to succeed and fostering inclusive economic and social prosperity.

“As an original Canadian start up, Spin Master believes in nurturing young entrepreneurs and our sponsorship of the Growth Accelerator is a meaningful way to help these trailblazers accelerate and scale their businesses,” says Tammy Smitham, VP Communications & Corporate Citizenship from Spin Master. “The workshops represent a crucial part of their process, providing participants with creative growth strategies and ultimately with opportunities to put plans into practice, all while learning from other young business owners who are taking their ideas to the next level.”

Futurpreneur is a national, non-profit organization that provides collateral-free financing, mentorship and resources to diverse young entrepreneurs, aged 18-39, looking to start or grow their business in Canada. With a mandate to help young entrepreneurs bring their business ideas to life, Futurpreneur provides bilingual (English and French) support and resources to help business owners start and succeed.



Founded in 1996, the organization was established to promote entrepreneurship among Canadian youth as a critical pillar for diversifying the economy, generating employment opportunities and fostering a sustainable future. Since then, Futurpreneur has helped more than 17,700 young entrepreneurs launch small and growing businesses across Canada.



